Milestones call for a celebration and this man in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpet district celebrated his sobriety journey by putting up posters marking the completion of one year of quitting alcohol, after three decades of addiction.

Chengalpet resident Manoharan’s seemingly normal act became an overnight social media sensation for its social messaging about the perils of addiction.

Manoharan, 53, lives in the Athur neighbourhood of the Chengalpet district. After being addicted to alcohol for 32 years, he decided to give up drinking alcohol last year.

“On February 26, 2022, I gave up drinking alcohol and haven’t had any alcohol for a year now," he told News18.

To celebrate his sobriety anniversary, he put up posters in his town with a picture of himself along with how alcohol has ruined the life of many people and their families.

The poster also said that alcohol consumption “invites death" but quitting it will make your life better.

“Because of my drunkenness, I have lost respect not only in the town but even in my own family," Manoharan said.

He further said that he had spent between Rs 300 and Rs 400 every day on alcohol.

“Eventually, there came a critical point where my home had to be sold. Now, that I’ve quit drinking, I gain respect at home and among my neighbours and relatives. Additionally, the health is also stable. To make others aware of the depravities of drinking alcohol, I put up posters to create awareness. If drinkers leave the establishments, the government authorities would close the liquor shops automatically," he added.

