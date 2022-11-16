Tamil Nadu Man, His 5 Dogs Electrocuted to Death After Coming in Contact With Electric Fence

In a terrific incident, a 35-year-old man and his five pet dogs died after becoming entangled in an electric fence while out hunting at the Alanganallur area in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on November 13.

Manickam, who hailed from the Pudupatti neighborhood near Alanganallur, had reportedly gone for hare hunting in the area. As the man was fond of pet dogs, he reared five dogs at home and took them along every time when he went hunting.

Manickam went hare hunting in the Kondayampatti region of Alanganallur. It was at that time when Manickam and his five dogs came in contact with the live electric fence erected at the agricultural field, got electrocuted, and died on the spot.

Ashok Kumar, the 43-year-old owner of the agricultural farm where the fencing was installed illegally, has been taken into police custody, while a case has been registered and police are investigating the incident.

