Tamil Nadu: Man Murders 80-Yr-Old Father Over Property Dispute, Buries Chopped Body Parts in Ranipet

In a horrifying incident, an 80-year-old man was murdered by his son in the Valasaravakkam area in Chennai over a property dispute. Police said the accused chopped the body and buried the parts in Ranipet district, some 100 km away from Chennai. The accused, identified as Gunasekaran, is absconding and a police task force has been set up to nab him.

According to reports, the deceased, Kumaresan, was a retired central government employee who hailed from Chennai. Kumaresan’s wife passed away in 2019, following which he started living with his widowed daughter, Kanchana, on the second floor of his house in Valasaravakkam. Kumaresan’s son, Gunasekaran, lives with his wife and children on the first floor of the same house.

On May 15, Kumaresan was alone at home as Kanchana went to visit her late husband’s family. Kanchana returned on May 19 and found her father missing. She also found her father’s room locked from the outside. Without delay, Kanchana went downstairs to Gunasekaran’s to know the whereabouts of their father. Eventually, both went in search of the old man at nearby places as Gunasekaran denied any knowledge about their father. Meanwhile, at around 7 pm, Gunasekaran went to a temple to search for his father and later he switched off his mobile phone, police said. Kanchana then suspected foul play.

With the help of neighbours, she broke open her father’s room and was shocked to see bloodstains all over the bedroom. Following this, Kanchana lodged a complaint at the Valasaravakkam area police station. Based on the complaint, a sniffer dog was called to the scene and an investigation was conducted.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Gunasekaran hacked his father Kumaresan to death, police said. Gunasekaran’s wife also revealed during the probe that the former had gone to Sholingur near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet a few days ago to meet his friend Venkatesan. Subsequent investigations revealed that Kumaresan had been murdered over a property dispute and Gunasekaran had taken the body to Kaveripakkam in Ranipet to bury it.

According to police, Gunasekaran informed his friend Venkatesan that he is coming to Ranipet to fix a piece of land for starting up a new business in Sholingur. Apparently, he arrived in a van along with a plastic barrel. Later, he told Venkatesan that he is going to bury certain stuff in the land to make it auspicious and told him to leave the place. He then dug a pit and buried his father’s body, which he had mutilated.

Police have exhumed the body and sent it for autopsy.

