Tamil Nadu: Muslim Farmer Donates 15 Cents of Land to Help Hindu Devotees Access the Path to Ayyanar Temple

The 75-year-old Mohammad Swaifu, a farmer from a neighborhood in Ramanathapuram district holds a Nanchai land. On the route to the Ayyanar shrine in Kanchirangudi Melavalasai hamlet, is where his Nanchai land is located.

In this instance, residents of the area and temple visitors are prohibited from visiting the temple during the agricultural season. Owing to this, the locals who travel to the temple have been pleading with the landowner to build a pathway to the temple for several days. Following this, the landowner, the 75-year-old farmer from the Muslim community demonstrated religious harmony with humanity by donating around 8 cents of his land, so that it could be used by all the people to reach the temple.

Similar to this, locals can also travel along the coastline from East Mutharaiyar Nagar to Kanchirangudi Pakkeerappa Dargah. The inhabitants endured terrible suffering in impassable conditions as a result of the sea water’s infiltration during the rainy season. Knowing this, he contributed 15 cents from his land for use by the public and for the tar road that can be laid by the government. The locals are grateful to Mohammad Swaifu for donating the land for the temple and the public road.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18, Mohammad Swaifu expressed his happiness at the daily visits to the temple by worshippers. He emphasized that the younger generation should coexist peacefully and without distinction between Hindus, Muslims, and Christians.

Read all the Latest India News here