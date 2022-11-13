Tamil Nadu: Chennai Wakes Up to Rainfall; Mayiladuthurai District Bears Brunt of Low Pressure System

Widespread rains, moderate to heavy, lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday and the India Meteorological Department said a well-marked low pressure area lay over Bay of Bengal. Chennai continued to receive rainfall on Saturday morning, leading to waterlogging in some places.

According to the Regional Meteorlogical Centre, Chennai, the well-marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till Saturday morning. It is likely to move across Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday and Sunday, an officer told The Indian Express.

Almost all parts of Chennai, the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, coastal regions falling under Villupuram, Cuddalore, the Cauvery Delta zone regions including Thanjavur district and southern Ramanathapuram as well experienced rainfall.

Intermittent showers began on the night of Thursday and it intensified in several regions of the State, leading to waterlogging and disruption in vehicular movement like on the Avadi-Poonamallee stretch the following day.

Areas falling under districts including Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur witnessed heavy rains ranging between 7 and 11 cm. Other regions experienced moderate showers.

The Sirkazhi weather station in Mayiladuthurai has recorded its all-time highest 24-hour rainfall of 44 cm. Six stations recorded extreme rains in excess of 20 cm, 16 clocked heavy to very heavy rains, a report in The New Indian Express said.

In as many as 23 districts including Chennai schools and colleges were closed and in 6 other districts including Dharmapuri and Sivaganga schools were shut on Friday.

Neighbouring Puducherry recorded heavy rains since Thursday night. The territorial government too declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Friday and Saturday.

K N Nehru, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration following an inspection here said that all officials are on the spot monitoring the situation. Airport sources said flight operations were not affected. The arrival and departure of flights were ‘on time,’ they said.

