Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Chennai, Kanchipuram as IMD Warns of Heavy Rains; Depression to Cross Over State Today

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai are on red alert. (PTI)

Several international flights were cancelled or rescheduled at the Chennai airport and cyclone warning was hoisted in key sea ports.

Tamil Nadu has recorded rainfall 52 per cent above normal in its monsoon season. Reservoirs across the state are inching towards full storage; 53 of the 90 key reservoirs crossed 76 per cent storage on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority released a flood advisory for the districts of Thoothukudi, Villipuram, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Chengalpettu in light of the heavy rains predicted for November 11.

Eight flights have been cancelled due to bad weather in Chennai airport, officials said on Wednesday.

