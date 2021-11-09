Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE Updates: 4 Killed, Waterlogging in Chennai; Extremely Heavy Downpour Expected for 2 Days

Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall.

Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.”

Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several inundated areas in Chennai along with top officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and directed authorities to take swift action to drain flood water. Stalin, along with cabinet colleagues distributed flood assistance, including rice, milk and blankets to people in affected areas, housed in a temporary shelters in Chennai. He directed officials to expedite rescue and relief work.

The government declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9. Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall (during the season), Stalin said.

The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has also conducted health checkups to take preventive measures against fever and other water-borne diseases as the state is reeling under heavy rains and waterlogging. The Public Health Office is monitoring the situation in Chennai and adjacent areas of the district where incessant rains have caused waterlogging, leading to the possibility of outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Health Secretary JA Radhakrishnan in a letter addressed to the district collectors said that 416 mobile medical units and 770 jeep-borne units have been deployed for the exercise. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS, “The Health Department is running mobile health clinics across the state, while mobile ambulances have also been deployed in all the districts. We are closely monitoring if people are getting infected by any rain-related diseases. The Covid-19 situation is also being closely monitored.”

(with inputs from agencies)

