Tamil Nadu Rains: Red Alert Withdrawn, Flight Arrivals Resumed, Chennai Braces for Moderate Showers | 10 Points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday withdrew the red warning for Chennai while stressing that winds and heavy rain may continue in some pockets of the city, as the depression that lay over the Bay of Bengal has begun to cross the border between south Andhra and north Tamil Nadu. Arrivals at Chennai airport, which were suspended from 1.15 pm to 6 pm, have also resumed, the Chennai airport authorities said. The airport has asked passengers to reach out to the respective airlines for updates regarding the flight timings after the resumption of services. As the situation in the city takes a turn towards normalcy, here is a look at some of the major developments.

>Rain Situation in Tamil Nadu in 10 Points:

1. The IMD on Thursday withdrew the red warning indicating extremely heavy rain for Chennai. However, a red alert indicating high wind speed and heavy rains is still on for state capital Chennai and the Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts, the IMD clarified. It was withdrawn after the weather department said rainfall activity was now likely to be concentrated over the southern Andhra Pradesh coast.

2. Arrivals at Chennai airport, which were suspended from 1.15 pm to 6 pm, have also resumed, the Chennai airport authorities said. Passengers have been asked to contact the concerned airline(s) for flight schedules, the airport tweeted.

3. The IMD has predicted that on November 11 evening, thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur and strong surface wind with speed reaching 40-45 kmph can also be expected over Chennai and suburbs. This, however, will decrease, and Chennai will see light to moderate rain over the next 48 hours.

4. An advisory is also in place for fishermen along Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coasts, as the Regional Meteorological Centre in Tamil Nadu has predicted turbulent weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph off the north Tamil Nadu coast on November 11 and strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph along the south Tamil Nadu coast.

5. On November 12 the IMD noted that thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.

6.Schools and colleges have been closed in Chennai and other districts for a fourth straight day. The government has urged people to stock up on food and fresh water and stay home. They have been asked not to leave unless it is an emergency.

6. Visuals showing flooding around Akbar Sahib Street in Triplicane, outside the metro station near Madras High Court have taken social media by storm.

7. As incessant rains brought life to a standstill in Chennai, many of the city’s residents were found parking their cars on both sides of the flyover between Velachery and Pallikaranai as a precautionary measure against the rainfall which had in 2015 led to loss of many materialistic properties including cars.

8. Eleven subways in Chennai and several roads have been closed due to waterlogging. The Kodambakkam area of Chennai even witnessed trees being uprooted with water-logging due to heavy rainfall and wind. Traffic has been diverted and at least four trees were uprooted.

9. The Chennai Divisional Railway Manager has announced new emergency helplines. If commuters have any questions about the departure and arrival of trains they can contact the toll-free numbers 25330952 and 25330953. An additional mobile number 8300052104 has also been provided for the benefit of the passengers.

