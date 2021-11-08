Home / News / India / Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: Fear of Water-borne Diseases Rises; IMD Warns of 'Localised Landslides'

Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: Fear of Water-borne Diseases Rises; IMD Warns of 'Localised Landslides'

People wade through a waterlogged road in Chennai. (News18 image)

Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: The department has also warned of another spell of rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chennai // Updated: November 08, 2021, 22:51 IST
Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: After educational institutions in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet districts were shut due to inclement weather, more districts have issued a similar order. Schools and colleges will remain closed today due to heavy rain in Sivaganga district, said Sivaganga District Collector Madhusudhanan Reddy. Read More

Nov 08, 2021 22:12 IST

Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: District Medical Officers Take Stock

The District Medical Officers have been briefed to stock ample antibiotics, intravenous fluids, tetanus toxoid, anti-snake venom during the rainy season. The Health Department has directed all the private hospitals to stock sufficient emergency medicines and maintain the stock of oxygen cylinders for any emergency.

The Health Department has also requested all the private hospitals to have proper generators as the possibility of power outage due to heavy rains is high.

Nov 08, 2021 21:23 IST

Fear of Waterborne Diseases Causes Worry

Rains are also leading to itching, diarrhea, fever and other diseases and state health department is closely monitoring the situation. The Health Secretary said that Tamil Nadu is fully equipped to tackle any health emergency and that the state has ample stock of medicines.

Nov 08, 2021 20:55 IST

Tamil Nadu Conducting Health Clinics to Check Water-borne Diseases

Tamil Nadu is conducting health clinics to take preventive measures against fever and other water-borne diseases as the state is reeling under heavy rains and waterlogging. The Public Health Office is monitoring the situation in Chennai and adjacent areas of the district where incessant rains have caused waterlogging, leading to the possibility of outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Nov 08, 2021 20:23 IST

Marina Beach Today as Heavy Rainfall Hit Tamil Nadu

Nov 08, 2021 19:51 IST

Weather Forecast for Tomorrow in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Southern States

On November 9, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore districts will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Delta districts and several places in Puducherry and Karaikal will receive thundershowers and other districts will experience moderate rainfall.

Nov 08, 2021 19:29 IST

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh to Experience Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on Nov 10, 11: IMD

“So on 10th & 11th, Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. It’ll decrease on the 12th when this low-pressure area travels towards the west. The fishermen are advised to return by 9th," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD, said.

Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Delta districts and one or two places in Karaikal will receive heavy to extreme heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Nov 08, 2021 19:05 IST

Squally Weather in Next Few Days

Over the weekend, there was widespread, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh with highest rainfall reported over Chennai City and suburban areas and Tiruvallur district Chennai (Nungambakkam - 227.0 mm, DGP Office - 227 mm, MGR Nagar - 171 mm, Anna City -164 mm and Tiruvallur - 205 mm.

Nov 08, 2021 18:25 IST

IMD Forecast on Tamil Nadu Weather

It warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas. There is a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to ‘kutcha’ roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.

It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said. The weather office said a depression over east central Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestwards in the last six hours with a speed of 8 kmph and lay centred over East-central Arabian Sea about 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 800 km west-southwest of Panjim. It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday morning. Thereafter it is likely to move west-southwestwards. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, it said.

Nov 08, 2021 17:54 IST

Tamil Nadu Updates: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in southern states

A cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal that is likely to turn into a low pressure area and further turn into a Depression is set to bring in heavy spells of rain over the rain-battered Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala during next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Nov 08, 2021 17:09 IST

Depression Likely to Move West-southwestwards

The weather office said a depression over east central Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestwards in the last six hours with a speed of 8 kmph and lay centred over East-central Arabian Sea about 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 800 km west-southwest of Panjim. It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday morning. Thereafter it is likely to move west-southwestwards. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, it said.

Nov 08, 2021 16:16 IST

Tamil Nadu Rain News Today

Many suburban areas are under water and public transport has been affected in some areas. The Greater Chennai Corporation has supplied about 3.36 lakh food packets to those affected by the rains. The food is being cooked at 15 kitchens. Medical camps and vaccination camps were also being organised in all the 200 divisions in Chennai. For the second day in succession, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his cabinet colleagues visited several rain hit localities and supervised the rain relief operations.

Nov 08, 2021 16:05 IST

Tamil Nadu Rains Cause 12,297 Power Cuts

According to V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, out of about 44.50 lakh power connections in Chennai power supply has been stopped for 12,297 connections for safety reasons. With the weather department predicting more rains for the next couple of days, the one prayer or thought in the minds of citizens is “let there be no another 2015 floods."

Nov 08, 2021 15:45 IST

Visual of a waterlogged road in a residential area in Chennai

Nov 08, 2021 15:40 IST

Tamil Nadu Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Power Supply Cut, Threat of More Rains in Chennai

Power cut or supply at a very low voltage, threat of more rains resulting in waterlogged roads and homes getting inundated, that is Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu on Monday morning. “Since morning there is no power supply in our locality. I tried calling the call centre numbers to complain several times and every time I heard the recorded voice saying that you are the caller number 101, 96, 85 and later the line got disconnected," residents of Mylapore told news agency IANS.

Nov 08, 2021 15:35 IST

IMD Warns of Extremely Heavy Rain in Parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on Nov 10-11

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

Nov 08, 2021 14:51 IST

National Disaster Response Force Positioned in Madurai

Nov 08, 2021 14:50 IST

NDRF on High Alert in Madurai, Two Teams Stationed

Two teams comprising of 44 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pre-positioned in Madurai district, in view of heavy rainfall alert.

Nov 08, 2021 14:26 IST

Chennai Records Heavy to Very Heavy Rain, Less Iintensity Today: IMD

Nov 08, 2021 14:23 IST

CM MK Stalin Distributes Relief Material and Food

Nov 08, 2021 02:13 IST

Heavy Rains Leave Roads Waterlogged

Rains leave Chennai streets waterlogged, while the traffic was diverted from arterial roads to pump out water. Three subways — Vyasarpadi, Ganeshpuram and Madley Subway — have been shut due to waterlogging. The city traffic police said vehicles from Pantheon roundabout are not being allowed towards R R stadium (Marshall Road) and have been diverted towards Pantheon Road while vehicles are allowed on Marshall Road towards Pantheon Roundabout.
Nov 08, 2021 02:12 IST

People Living in Low-lying Areas Advised to Move to Govt Shelters: TN Minister

Nodal officers were appointed in 15 zones to review the situation in Chennai. People living in low-lying areas advised to move to govt shelters. More than 1 lakh needy people provided food. CM is continuously reviewing the situation, said Tamil Nadu minister Ma Subramanian on heavy rains.
Nov 08, 2021 02:12 IST

Traffic Movement Affected in Tiruchirappalli Due to Waterlogging

Nov 08, 2021 02:12 IST

List of Common Kitchens in All 15 Zones in Chennai

Nov 08, 2021 02:12 IST

Chennai Civic Body Hands Out Meal Packets to Flood-affected Regions

The Greater Chennai Corporation handed out food packets to those affected by floods in 15 zones. In the northern region, nearly 65,000 packets were prepared and served.
Nov 08, 2021 02:12 IST

Chennai Civic Body Issues Helpline Numbers

Nov 08, 2021 02:12 IST

Chennai's Perambur Records 14 Cms of Rain

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am, Monday, Perambur in Chennai district recorded 14 cms of rainfall. Cheyyur and Maduranthagam of Chengalpattu district recorded 13 cm each. While Chennai's Thondaiyarpet recorded 10-cm, Ayyanavaram, Chennai Collectorate and Gummidipoondi recorded 9 cm each.
Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Amid Heavy Rainfall, Madras HC Issues Guidelines: Matters to be Taken Up in Virtual Mode

The Madras High Court in Chennai announced that in view of the public holiday declared by the state government, due to expected heavy rainfall, all matters will be heard in virtual mode. In case of urgent matters, if judges are unable to show up, alternative benches will be announced. Final hearing matters will only be taken up if all parties are represented.
Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Commuters Wade Through Waterlogged Area Following Heavy Rains

Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Rain Continues to Lash Puducherry

Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

More Downpour, MET Raises Flood Alert, Schools Shut | 10 Points

Havy rains pounded Chennai and its surrounding suburban areas, with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the likely formation of a low-pressure area around November 9. In the wake of the incessant rain, state authorities have ordered schools and colleges in four districts to stay shut for the next two days. READ MORE
Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Intense Rains in Chennai After Years

Aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, Chennai and nearby regions experienced intense rains in about 24 hours, leading to inundation of most areas here and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water. Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rains lashing the city in about 24 hours comes after about six years, while other regions of Tamil Nadu received mild, and or moderate rainfall. Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall (during the season), CM Stalin said. The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.
Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Parts of Chennai Witnessing Severe Waterlogging

Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Dark Clouds Cover Sky in Coimbatore

Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Severe Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai

Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

All time Record of Highest Rain in TN Was 45 CM in 1976

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said the all-time record of highest rain here was 45 CM in 1976. Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 CM and 33 CM rainfall on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 CM rainfall and now the city has recorded close to that level, he told PTI. Such showers over the past were recorded in November during the Northeast monsoon. "We have received 43 per cent more showers," he added. The Kamarajar Salai point (DGP Office on the Marina beachfront) near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat recorded the highest of 23 CM and suburban Ennore in north Chennai, 10 cm. Some suburban locations, including areas covered in nearby Tiruvallur district received between 3 CM (Poondi and RK Pet) and 9 CM (Cholavaram).
Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Districts Receive 60% More Than Normal Rainfall

Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu. IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alert.
Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Four People Dead in Rain-related Incidents

Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu: State's revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran TOLD pti that four people have died in rain-related incidents and one person has been injured.
Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

PM Modi Assures Tamil Nadu CM of Centre's Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety." Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several inundated areas here along with top officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and directed authorities to take swift action to drain flood water.
Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

More Downpour on Today, MET Raises Flood Alert for Chennai

Heavy rains pounded Chennai and its surrounding suburban areas, with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the likely formation of a low-pressure area around November 9. In the wake of the incessant rain, state authorities have ordered schools and colleges in four districts to stay shut for the next two days. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to people, who had travelled to their native place from Chennai to celebrate Deepavali, to postpone their travel to the state capital by three days in view of the incessant rains. READ MORE
Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Huge Quantity of Flowers Went to Waste at Koyambedu Market Due to Continuous Rain

Nov 08, 2021 02:11 IST

Schools in Puducherry to Remain Shut for Nov 8 & 9

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to remain closed on Nov 8 and 9 for students of Classes 9 to 12 due to inclement weather and incessant rains, said the Puducherry Govt.

Puducherry and Karaikal administrations have also shut all educational institutions.

“Nodal officers appointed in 15 zones to review the situation in Chennai. People living in low lying areas advised to move to govt shelters. More than 1 lakh needy people provided food. CM is continuously reviewing the situation,” Tamil Nadu minister Ma Subramanian was quoted as saying by ANI.

Aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, Chennai and nearby regions experienced intense rains on Sunday, leading to inundation of most areas and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water. Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rains lashing the city in about 24 hours comes after about six years, while other regions of Tamil Nadu received mild, and or moderate rainfall.

The government has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts today and tomorrow. Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall (during the season), Stalin said.

The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since last night. Rains ceased in most areas here and in nearby districts by late Sunday night. In view of heavy rains, vehicular traffic, bus and train services were affected here.

Though there was some delay in respect of a couple of flights, there was no major disruption in services, airport sources here said adding even passengers who arrived late due to showers were allowed to board.Speaking on monsoon rains in the state, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said, “in 26 districts of TN, there has been widespread rainfall (during the season). Due to this, four persons were dead in rain related incidents and one was injured.” About 260 houses were damaged, he said adding 160 relief centres were opened in Chennai and over 50,451 food packets were distributed to people here by the government on Sunday. Units of the state and national disaster response forces have been deployed wherever necessary including Chennai, he said.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said the all time record of highest rain here was 45 CM in 1976. Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 CM and 33 CM rainfall on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 CM rainfall and now the city has recorded close to that level, he told PTI.Such showers over the past were recorded in November during the Northeast monsoon. “We have received 43 per cent more showers,” he added.

The Kamarajar Salai point (DGP Office on the Marina beachfront) near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat recorded the highest of 23 CM and suburban Ennore in north Chennai, 10 cm.Some suburban locations, including areas covered in nearby Tiruvallur district received between 3 CM (Poondi and RK Pet) and 9 CM (Cholavaram).

Surplus water from three reservoirs (Poondi, Chembarambakkam, and Puzhal that serve the drinking water needs of the city) was meanwhile released in a phased manner and an alert was sounded to people in advance.Rainwater entered several houses in parts of neighbourhoods in the city and suburbs, including Saidapet, Velachery, Ambattur, Korattur and Vyasarpadi, bringing back memories of the deluge of 2015 in the city. People were evacuated in inflatable boats by disaster response teams from some of the locations.

Most city and peripheral roads came under sheets of water and several trees were uprooted, leading to traffic diversions and disruption in transport services. People waded through ankle deep water to reach nearby shops to buy essential commodities.Relatively low level bridges, known as ‘tharaipaalam’ in Tamil, were submerged in several suburban areas.

In view of all round water logging, at least six subways were closed for traffic.Ramachandran said rain water was pumped out from five city subways and work in respect of eight other similar facilities was on, adding 27 uprooted trees were removed. Rainfall ceased in several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts by late Sunday though some areas continued to receive mild rainfall. Mild to moderate, intermittent rainfall was also reported in other regions of Tamil Nadu, including Erode and delta areas like Tiruvarur.

With heavy rains in catchment areas of Cauvery river in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the water in Mettur Dam crossed 116 feet on Sunday as against the capacity of 120 feet.Vellore district officials said waterbodies including tanks and lakes have reached their full capacities in view of monsoon rains and surplus water from Mordhana dam is being released as it touched its full level and the inflow continues in view of rains in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. “There is also a risk of flooding in Palar and Ponnayaru rivers,” in Vellore district, they said and advised people to not go anywhere near the water bodies considering their safety. The northeast monsoon (October-December) is the main rainy season for Tamil Nadu as nearly half of its annual rainfall is realised during this season. In respect of districts including the neighbouring Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvannamalai, authorities said key waterbodies including tanks were almost full. Inspecting inundated localities here, Health Minister M Subramanian said, “the present scenario is not like what was witnessed in 2015 in Chennai. CM Stalin has directed officials to monitor water level in reservoirs and take necessary steps according to the situation. Civic personnel are on the job to tackle the situation.” Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Principal Secretary / Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi were among the top officials who inspected several localities and also monitored draining water out from roads and residential areas.

In 2015, Chennai experienced a nightmarish flooding followed by heavy rainfall and also release of surplus water into the Adyar River from Chembarambakkam reservoir.

