Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: Fear of Water-borne Diseases Rises; IMD Warns of 'Localised Landslides'

Tamil Nadu Rains Updates: After educational institutions in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet districts were shut due to inclement weather, more districts have issued a similar order. Schools and colleges will remain closed today due to heavy rain in Sivaganga district, said Sivaganga District Collector Madhusudhanan Reddy. Read More
The District Medical Officers have been briefed to stock ample antibiotics, intravenous fluids, tetanus toxoid, anti-snake venom during the rainy season. The Health Department has directed all the private hospitals to stock sufficient emergency medicines and maintain the stock of oxygen cylinders for any emergency.
The Health Department has also requested all the private hospitals to have proper generators as the possibility of power outage due to heavy rains is high.
Rains are also leading to itching, diarrhea, fever and other diseases and state health department is closely monitoring the situation. The Health Secretary said that Tamil Nadu is fully equipped to tackle any health emergency and that the state has ample stock of medicines.
Tamil Nadu is conducting health clinics to take preventive measures against fever and other water-borne diseases as the state is reeling under heavy rains and waterlogging. The Public Health Office is monitoring the situation in Chennai and adjacent areas of the district where incessant rains have caused waterlogging, leading to the possibility of outbreak of water-borne diseases.
On November 9, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore districts will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Delta districts and several places in Puducherry and Karaikal will receive thundershowers and other districts will experience moderate rainfall.
“So on 10th & 11th, Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. It’ll decrease on the 12th when this low-pressure area travels towards the west. The fishermen are advised to return by 9th," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD, said.
Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Delta districts and one or two places in Karaikal will receive heavy to extreme heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.
Over the weekend, there was widespread, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh with highest rainfall reported over Chennai City and suburban areas and Tiruvallur district Chennai (Nungambakkam - 227.0 mm, DGP Office - 227 mm, MGR Nagar - 171 mm, Anna City -164 mm and Tiruvallur - 205 mm.
It warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas. There is a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to ‘kutcha’ roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.
It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said. The weather office said a depression over east central Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestwards in the last six hours with a speed of 8 kmph and lay centred over East-central Arabian Sea about 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 800 km west-southwest of Panjim. It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday morning. Thereafter it is likely to move west-southwestwards. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, it said.
A cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal that is likely to turn into a low pressure area and further turn into a Depression is set to bring in heavy spells of rain over the rain-battered Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala during next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
The weather office said a depression over east central Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestwards in the last six hours with a speed of 8 kmph and lay centred over East-central Arabian Sea about 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai and 800 km west-southwest of Panjim. It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday morning. Thereafter it is likely to move west-southwestwards. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, it said.
Many suburban areas are under water and public transport has been affected in some areas. The Greater Chennai Corporation has supplied about 3.36 lakh food packets to those affected by the rains. The food is being cooked at 15 kitchens. Medical camps and vaccination camps were also being organised in all the 200 divisions in Chennai. For the second day in succession, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his cabinet colleagues visited several rain hit localities and supervised the rain relief operations.
According to V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, out of about 44.50 lakh power connections in Chennai power supply has been stopped for 12,297 connections for safety reasons. With the weather department predicting more rains for the next couple of days, the one prayer or thought in the minds of citizens is “let there be no another 2015 floods."
Power cut or supply at a very low voltage, threat of more rains resulting in waterlogged roads and homes getting inundated, that is Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu on Monday morning. “Since morning there is no power supply in our locality. I tried calling the call centre numbers to complain several times and every time I heard the recorded voice saying that you are the caller number 101, 96, 85 and later the line got disconnected," residents of Mylapore told news agency IANS.
Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11 which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.
Two teams comprising of 44 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pre-positioned in Madurai district, in view of heavy rainfall alert.
“Nodal officers appointed in 15 zones to review the situation in Chennai. People living in low lying areas advised to move to govt shelters. More than 1 lakh needy people provided food. CM is continuously reviewing the situation,” Tamil Nadu minister Ma Subramanian was quoted as saying by ANI.
Aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, Chennai and nearby regions experienced intense rains on Sunday, leading to inundation of most areas and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water. Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rains lashing the city in about 24 hours comes after about six years, while other regions of Tamil Nadu received mild, and or moderate rainfall.
The government has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts today and tomorrow. Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall (during the season), Stalin said.
The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since last night. Rains ceased in most areas here and in nearby districts by late Sunday night. In view of heavy rains, vehicular traffic, bus and train services were affected here.
Though there was some delay in respect of a couple of flights, there was no major disruption in services, airport sources here said adding even passengers who arrived late due to showers were allowed to board.Speaking on monsoon rains in the state, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said, “in 26 districts of TN, there has been widespread rainfall (during the season). Due to this, four persons were dead in rain related incidents and one was injured.” About 260 houses were damaged, he said adding 160 relief centres were opened in Chennai and over 50,451 food packets were distributed to people here by the government on Sunday. Units of the state and national disaster response forces have been deployed wherever necessary including Chennai, he said.
Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said the all time record of highest rain here was 45 CM in 1976. Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 CM and 33 CM rainfall on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 CM rainfall and now the city has recorded close to that level, he told PTI.Such showers over the past were recorded in November during the Northeast monsoon. “We have received 43 per cent more showers,” he added.
The Kamarajar Salai point (DGP Office on the Marina beachfront) near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat recorded the highest of 23 CM and suburban Ennore in north Chennai, 10 cm.Some suburban locations, including areas covered in nearby Tiruvallur district received between 3 CM (Poondi and RK Pet) and 9 CM (Cholavaram).
Surplus water from three reservoirs (Poondi, Chembarambakkam, and Puzhal that serve the drinking water needs of the city) was meanwhile released in a phased manner and an alert was sounded to people in advance.Rainwater entered several houses in parts of neighbourhoods in the city and suburbs, including Saidapet, Velachery, Ambattur, Korattur and Vyasarpadi, bringing back memories of the deluge of 2015 in the city. People were evacuated in inflatable boats by disaster response teams from some of the locations.
Most city and peripheral roads came under sheets of water and several trees were uprooted, leading to traffic diversions and disruption in transport services. People waded through ankle deep water to reach nearby shops to buy essential commodities.Relatively low level bridges, known as ‘tharaipaalam’ in Tamil, were submerged in several suburban areas.
In view of all round water logging, at least six subways were closed for traffic.Ramachandran said rain water was pumped out from five city subways and work in respect of eight other similar facilities was on, adding 27 uprooted trees were removed. Rainfall ceased in several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts by late Sunday though some areas continued to receive mild rainfall. Mild to moderate, intermittent rainfall was also reported in other regions of Tamil Nadu, including Erode and delta areas like Tiruvarur.
With heavy rains in catchment areas of Cauvery river in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the water in Mettur Dam crossed 116 feet on Sunday as against the capacity of 120 feet.Vellore district officials said waterbodies including tanks and lakes have reached their full capacities in view of monsoon rains and surplus water from Mordhana dam is being released as it touched its full level and the inflow continues in view of rains in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. “There is also a risk of flooding in Palar and Ponnayaru rivers,” in Vellore district, they said and advised people to not go anywhere near the water bodies considering their safety. The northeast monsoon (October-December) is the main rainy season for Tamil Nadu as nearly half of its annual rainfall is realised during this season. In respect of districts including the neighbouring Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvannamalai, authorities said key waterbodies including tanks were almost full. Inspecting inundated localities here, Health Minister M Subramanian said, “the present scenario is not like what was witnessed in 2015 in Chennai. CM Stalin has directed officials to monitor water level in reservoirs and take necessary steps according to the situation. Civic personnel are on the job to tackle the situation.” Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Principal Secretary / Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi were among the top officials who inspected several localities and also monitored draining water out from roads and residential areas.
In 2015, Chennai experienced a nightmarish flooding followed by heavy rainfall and also release of surplus water into the Adyar River from Chembarambakkam reservoir.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.