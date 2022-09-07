Tamil Nadu Reports Highest Number of Senior Citizens' Murders in 2021: NCRB Data

Tamil Nadu has topped in the number of murders of senior citizens in the year 2021, according to the Crime in India report released by the National Crime Records Bureau. As per the NCRB records, 191 people aged above 60 were killed which accounts for 11.3 per cent of a total of 1,686 murder cases registered in the state in the year 2021.

In 2019, 173 of the 1,745 murder cases were of older people in Tamil Nadu.

The number of senior citizens’ homicides in Tamil Nadu peaked in 2021 for the first time in recent years. It is to be noted here that the latest NCRB report came after some sensational murders involving senior citizens in the state made headlines. In July this year, an elderly couple was found dead at their residence in the Virudhunagar district. In Tiruppur district, a corpse of an elderly woman was discovered last month, and the data mounts.

The majority of the time, senior citizens living alone at home have been targeted and murdered by burglars. According to officials, older people who live alone should be adequately safe as robbers believe that it is relatively easy to kill the elderly and commit crimes.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra was the second highest as 2,142 murder cases were registered, of which, 181 were senior citizens during this period. Since 2019, there has been a gradual surge in the state’s senior citizens’ murder rate.

