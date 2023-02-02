Home » News » India » Tamil Nadu: Schools, Colleges Closed In 2 Districts Due to Non-Stop Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu: Schools, Colleges Closed In 2 Districts Due to Non-Stop Heavy Rains

One-day holiday for schools and colleges was announced in the Nagapattinam district while only the closure of schools has been announced in the Thiruvarur district, senior officials said

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 10:10 IST

Chennai, India

As per the weather department's forecast, light and moderate rainfall are likely on Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (File photo: PTI/Representative)
As per the weather department's forecast, light and moderate rainfall are likely on Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (File photo: PTI/Representative)

Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in the Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts have been closed on Thursday.  India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu till Thursday.

One-day holiday for schools and colleges was announced in the Nagapattinam district while only the closure of schools has been announced in the Thiruvarur district, senior officials said.

As per the weather department’s forecast, light and moderate rainfall are likely on Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu on February 1 and 2," it added.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Rains are likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Kanniyakumarai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga, IMD said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 02, 2023, 10:10 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 10:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits