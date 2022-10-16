Tamil Nadu: Tensions After MGR's Statue Vandalised in Cuddalore, Second Such Incident

The situation was reportedly tense in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district after AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran or MGR’s life-size statue was vandalised on Friday Morning.

This is the second such incident where MGR’s statue was vandalised in Cuddalore district triggering angry AIADMK workers to hold a protest march in the district. Bhuvanagiri MLA and senior AIADMK leader, Arunamozhithevan led the protest march in front of the Maruthathur police station.

MGR’s statue in a village called Thittakudi was vandalised by unknown miscreants. The left hand of the cement statue was found broken. AIADMK functionaries visited the spot and inspected it.

The life-sized cement statue of MGR was inside a grilled enclosure, but the front gate of the grill was reportedly opened for cleaning the statue ahead of the AIADMK foundation day celebrations on October 17.

Only a few weeks ago, a similar incident was reported in the capital city Chennai where another MGR Statue was vandalised.

Late MGR maintains a larger than life image not just within the AIADMK party, but also across the state. He is worshiped as a matinee idol and boasts a proud fan following.

He was initially part of the rival DMK party founded by CN Annadurai, but later due to differences with party leader Karunanidhi and other leaders, MGR quit the DMK and floated the AIADMK party on October 17, 1972.

He went on to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and is immensely popular in the state till date.

(With inputs from IANS)

