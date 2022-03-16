Tamil Nadu: Three Men Arrested for ‘Sexual Assault’ after Minor Girl’s Complaint Goes Viral

In a video that has gone viral, a girl from a village near Kalpakkam in Chengalpet has alleged that she was sexually harassed by her cousin, and that village residents had ostracised her family for reporting the incident. In the video, she has also pleaded with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to take action against the culprits.

The 17-year-old girl also alleged that despite her complaint, police in Mahabalipuram did not take any action. She further accused a group of men for supporting the culprits and torturing her and her family. The minor lives with her mother and sister.

In the video, she alleged that her cousin often got into a quarrel with her family and, at one point, tried to abuse her. She said the family initially lodged a complaint at Chaturanga Pattinam police station, but no action was taken. She added that all the village residents were supporting her cousin and his friend, threatening to evict her family.

Following the video, the deputy superintendent of police of Chengalpet district ordered a reinvestigation on March 15. The DSP told reporters that following the investigation, three people had been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The DSP also said the girl had lodged a complaint against a female police officer and a proper investigation will also be conducted against her and action will be taken if there is any wrongdoing.

