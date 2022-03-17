Trichy Magistrate Accused of 'Passing Judgments Against Women', Lawyers Demand His Suspension

Lawyers staged a demonstration in front of the Trichy combined court on Wednesday, demanding the suspension of a magistrate for pronouncing judgments that were supposedly against women in all cases at the Trichy district additional magistrate court.

Manivasagan, a magistrate of the Trichy district additional magistrate court, has presided over many family welfare cases, as well as cases involving abuse of women by men.

Earlier, Manivasagan was accused of pronouncing judgments only in favour of men, without any proper investigation in all cases that come in front of him. Various family welfare cases and cases of woman victims were brought to trial by him but failed in “justice", it was alleged.

Under these circumstances, lawyers staged a demonstration in front of Trichy combined court, urging his immediate suspension. They also condemned the fact that an investigation was on against him without him being suspended from service.

During the demonstration, the lawyers raised slogans emphasising their demands.

