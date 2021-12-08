Tamil Nadu: Viral Video of Woman Forced to Deboard Bus Over 'Fish Odour' Stirs Row

In a shocking incident, a woman fish vendor has been deboarded from a government bus by the conductor and driver in Kanyakumari district claiming ‘fish odour’ has caused a stir.

Selvamary, a fishmonger, hails from Kanyakumari’s Vaniyakudi village. The woman was boarding a government bus bound for Vaniyakudi from the Kulachal bus stand when she was forced to deboard the bus by the conductor. Out of frustration, the victim started screaming and crying out loud at the bus station which was video graphed by the public. Later, the incident reached the eyes of the top officials.

However, as a result, both the driver and the conductor who deboarded the elderly woman fishmonger off the bus has been sacked along with Jayakumar, the timekeeper who failed to take action on the victim’s complaint. Meanwhile, Jeroline, Kanyakumari District Deputy Director of the Tamil Nadu Transport Department, met the old woman in person and expressed regret.

Advertisement

Eventually, Chief Minister MK Stalin on his Twitter handle said that he was shocked to learn that a bus conductor had allegedly deboarded an old woman who is selling fish in the Kanyakumari district. At this time, when conductors across the State are effectively enforcing free travel for the advancement of women, this act of a conductor is reprehensible, he pointed.

The Chief Minister said, “All of us should think and act with the broad mindset that all are equal. The discriminatory behaviour of the bus conductor and driver has made netizens voice against the act."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.