Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Red Alert in 13 Districts, Rain Likely to hit Chennai & Puducherry; 6 NDRF Teams Called in

Tamil Nadu braces for the possibility of heavy rain in several districts following the Regional Meteorological Centre or RMC’s forecast. The RMC of the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD issued a red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu this week.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains following a low-pressure depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. The depression is likely to move in a west-northwest direction later on and may intensify. The IMD said that heavy rains will be accompanied by strong winds during the period.

Rain Red Alert in Parts of Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

Red alert has been sounded in districts including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

There have been flood-like situations reported in Tamil Nadu every December since 2016.

NDRF Teams Called in

Six National Disaster Response Force or NDRF teams have been deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu amid rain red alert in the state. The teams have reportedly been deployed in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Chennai.

According to NDRF officials, the move comes after directions from the Director of Disaster Management Govt. of Tamil Nadu. The six teams that have been roped in are from NDRF Arokkonom.

Rain Alert in Puducherry, Karaikal

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Puducherry and Karaikal. The state had reported a deficit of rainfall during the month of November and this was expected to catch up in December.

As the Met department predict light to moderate rain on December 6 in Puducherry, it predicted heavy rainfall from December 7-9.

Advertisement

Rain Likely to hit Chennai

The possibilities of back-to-back weather systems coming over the Bay of Bengal will lead to heavy surplus rainfall in the month of December. The IMD also predicted that a low pressure system may bring heavy rains and strong winds to north coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, per IANS.

The low pressure area, according to P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Chenna is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea. This can intensify into a depression by December 7 and is likely to move towards west northwestwards and reach north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas.

Read all the Latest India News here