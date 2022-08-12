Tea Martyr, Freedom Struggle & Anglo-Burmese Wars: Special 'Tiranga Tea' Has Flavours of Assam's Rich Past

A special cup of tea, called the ‘Tiranga Tea’ concocted from saffron, white and green tea that with special health benefits is brewing in a stall in Assam’s Guwahati to infuse a spirit of patriotism on this special occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Ranjit Baruah, an Assam-based tea expert and dealer of unique blends known for promoting wellness drink across the globe including the famous Jelensky Tea and World’s first Brail-friendly tea packets, is now introducing the ‘Tiranga Tea’ at this stall at Guwahati.

“We are serving saffron tea, white tea and mint green tea. These tea have different tastes to tempt the connoisseurs on this grand occasion. It’s a different experience, along with the health quotient and of course the goodness of Assam tea," he said.

Baruah, also the Founder-Director of Aromica Tea, serves this unique Tiranga Tea at hid tea boutique where the combination of the teas in three different hues comes at subsidised or ‘Azadi’ prices. Normally, white tea is priced at Rs 20,000 per kg and saffron tea costs Rs 12,000 per kg. These tea are organic and hand-rolled made from the best of the twinning.

Har Cup Tiranga

While the government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, for Baruah, it is “har cup tiranga" (every cup tricolour).

“In support of the great mission, I give a flag, tri-colour wrist band and a badge along with each purchase of our tea" he added.

Assam Tea Connection to India’s Freedom Struggle

The credit for popularising and commercializing India’s tea production rightfully goes to the British East India Company but one man that deserves credit for introducing the tea to the British, who were till then relying on China, is Maniram Datta Barua, also known as Maniram Dewan.

The First Tea Planter

Born in 1806 in Assam’s Jorhat district, Maniram introduced the tea produced by the Singhpo tribe to British officer Robert Bruce. The British officer was an agent of Ahom king, Purandar Singha, who was looking for an alternative to Chinese tea in the 1820s.

Maniram became India’s first tea planter and later turned against the colonists upon releasing their malicious plans to exploit and torture the tea growers of Assam. He resigned from the post of Dewan and set up two estates in Senglung and Cinnamara in the 1840s.

He was eventually hanged by the British on grounds of treason on February 26, 1858 in Jorhat.

A Tea Martyr

Maniram’s family migrated to Assam in the 16th century from Kannauj. His family members held significant posts in the Ahom kingdom. However, between 1817 and 1826, the family took asylum in Bengal during the Burmese invasion.

Ahom kingdom, which later went to the Burmese rulers, was captured by the British at the end of the Anglo-Burmese war. During this period, Maniram and his family became close confidantes of the British.

At 22, he was appointed as the Tehsildar of Rangpur under David Scott. His intelligence, vast network among locals and knack for business cemented a place in the East India Company (EIC). He became a point of contact for internal administration matters of the region.

After he realised that the British were tired of smuggling tea from China due to the mid-19th century Opium wars, Maniram decided to break the tea monopoly.

During one of his field visits, he came across the Singhpo tribe of Upper Assam. Considered to be the first tea drinkers of India, the tribe used to pluck wild plant leaves to make tea.

Robert sent a sample of the leaves with seeds to Calcutta (now Kolkata) for examination. Once they were approved, a Tea Committee was set up in 1834 to begin commercial planting. Four years later, Maniram was appointed as the Dewan of the tea estate in Nazira, Subsagar.

This historic development in 1830 made Assam India’s biggest tea manufacturer with more than 50 per cent of the country’s total tea production in 2019.

However, it all went kaput for Maniram in 1840 after he resigned from his post. He didn’t agree with the exploitative methods of processing tea, including the unfair taxes and land grabbing.

Between 1843 and 1844, Maniram banked upon his experience and vast network of tea growers to establish a tea garden at Chenimore in Jorhat.

