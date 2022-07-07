Teacher at Training Centre for Rural Youth Fired for Proposing to Student in Assam’s Dhemaji

A trainer affiliated with the centrally sponsored Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana has been terminated from the teaching position after proposing to a student at the training centre in Dhemaji city of Assam.

In true filmy style, Manoj Kumbang got down one knee in the middle of the classroom in front of other trainees and proposed to the girl. Appalled and amused at the same time, some students filmed the dramatic moment on their smartphones and the clip soon went viral.

While Kumbang was fired from his job, the student he proposed to was also suspended.

“This is a very unexpected incident. We were aware of certain things, but didn’t expect him to go to this extent. We don’t know why he did that, but as soon as the incident came to our notice, we took action against him, the girl he was related with and the students who were filming it," an official at the training centre said.

DDU-GKY, which falls under the Rural Development Ministry, allows skill development for wage employment in a PPP mode with assured placements in regular jobs in an organisation not owned by the skilled person, including foreign placements, placements by champion employers (with assured career progression), placements through industrial internship and placements on completion of long-term skilling courses.

