Teacher Found Dead at Rented Accommodation in UP's Gonda

The deceased, identified as Krishan Kumar Yadav (32), used to work at the Janta Inter College school in Itiathok, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 15:11 IST

Gonda, India

Yadav's landlord noticed blood coming out from the man's residence and found the body. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
A school teacher has been found dead at his rented accommodation here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Forbisgang locality of the district on Saturday, they said.

The deceased, identified as Krishan Kumar Yadav (32), used to work at the Janta Inter College school in Itiathok, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

Yadav’s landlord noticed blood coming out from the man’s residence and found the body, he said.

The victim, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, used to live with his sister, who was in Lucknow at the time for some work, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 29, 2023, 15:11 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 15:11 IST
