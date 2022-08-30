Teachers’ Day 2022: 20 Inspirational Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. His contribution to and advocacy for education has been phenomenal. He was an interpreter of the Upanishads, and a scholar of comparative religion and philosophy.

He was the first Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962 and the second President from 1962 to 1967. Dr Radhakrishnan was also the 4th Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) from 1939 to 1948. He was the one to suggest that his birthday should be observed as Teachers’ Day.

On Teachers’ Day, here are some beautiful quotes by Dr Radhakrishnan to inspire you:

“When we think we know we cease to learn."

“God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

“The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

“True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

“The word Atman (Soul) means the “breath of life". Atman is the principle of man’s life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, and his intellect, and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind, or intellect."

“anubhavāvasānameva vidyā phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidyā is anubhava (experience)."

“The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate"

“It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition."

“The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing."

“It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity."

