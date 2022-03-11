Missile That Went into Pak Accidentally Fired due to Tech Glitch, High-level Court of Inquiry Ordered: India

India on Friday said a missile was accidentally fired due to a technical malfunction in the course of routine maintenance on March 9, and that it has ordered a high-level court of inquiry into the incident. The statement came a day after Pakistan’s military announced that a missile without a warhead had violated the country’s airspace.

“The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level court of inquiry," a statement issued by the Centre said. “It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the country’s armed forces, said in a press conference that the supersonic object was launched from Sirsa in Haryana and was moving towards the Mahajan Field Firing range in Rajasthan but changed course before entering 124 km into their territory.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan armed forces Major General Babar Iftikhar said the projectile crashed in Mian Channu of Pakistan Punjab’s Khanewal district on Wednesday night, damaging some civilian infrastructure, but there was no loss of life. He also said it was travelling at Mach 3 and endangered the flight path of many aircraft.

On Friday morning, Pakistan also summoned India’s chargés d’affaires to convey its protest over what it said was an unprovoked violation of its airspace.

