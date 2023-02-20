In a shocking display of violence, a man allegedly attacked a minor girl with a sharp weapon and was caught on camera dragging her by her hair across the streets of the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

According to the police, the 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed multiple times following which she was dragged by her hair with stab wounds. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media with people urging police to take strong action against the accused. In the video, a man is seen holding a sword, dragging the teenage girl by her hair as people watch on.

The girl’s condition is reportedly critical and is presently under constant doctors’ observation.

Following the incident, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) tweeted the clip expressing her anguish. “So many people are watching all this happening but no one is coming forward to help. Where is the administration?" Swati Maliwal questioned.

According to an initial probe by the police, the girl was working at the man’s shop. According to reports, he had proposed to her, but her family rejected the proposal and insisted she leave her job at the shop.

“It has been told that the girl was employed at the man’s shop. The incident occurred over her leaving the job & other previous incidents b/w them," Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal told ANI.

Dejected by the teen’s refusal to marry him and for quitting her job, the man decided to parade her through the streets after attacking her with a sharp object.

The accused has been identified as 47-year-old Omkar Tiwari. Police said a case had been filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. He was later arrested.

According to the police, further investigation is underway.

