Teen MP 'Stoneman Killer' Flashes Victory Sign in Court, Makes Chilling Confession to Cops

The man known to have been the alleged ‘stoneman serial killer’ in Madhya Pradesh after his lookalike killings was finally arrested by the police, but the man was no man, but in fact a teenager according to the police and they reason he carried out the gruesome killings was nothing but the urge to become famous, reports PTI.

Cops identified the ‘stoneman killer’ as 18-year-old Shivprasad Dhurve, a school dropout. He was produced before a local court which sent him to a 1-day police remand. The teenager is said to have been the mastermind and executor of 4 murders, - three of them in Sagar district and the fourth one in Bhopal. They were all security guards who were all bludgeoned to death while they were asleep.

While the three killings in Sagar district came within a matter of 72 hours, the last and final murder took place just hours before Dhurve was arrested in Bhopal.

Even while in court, the 18-year-old is said to have shown no remorse for his murders and was even spotted flashing a victory sign when he was in police custody. He reportedly entered the court campus with his face and head covered with a white cloth while sitting in the middle of two cops in a police vehicle. Cops said they were going to seek his remand in other cases as well, according to PTI.

Sagar Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak told PTI that Dhurve has confessed to the four murders, adding that he was influenced by social media and was ‘dying to become famous’. Cops are also probing his role in the murder of another security guard in May.

Dhurve was arrested in Bhopal on Friday after cops traced the location of a mobile phone that he had picked up from one of his murder victims in Sagar, according to the Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

“Dhurve watched videos on social media for inspiration and doesn’t appear to be a psychopath," Sagar range inspector general (IG) Anurag told PTI. Cops finally tacked down Dhurve after an informer told them that someone who looked like the person they were looking for was spotted in the Koh-e-Fiza area of Bhopal, Anurag said.

According to cops, Dhurve has also admitted that he tried to kill a man in Pune after a dispute in Koregaon area where he worked as a hotel waiter. He told cops that he was booked for an attempt to murder in Pune under section 307 of the IPC and was out on bail, reports PTI.

Police have recovered two mobile phones he pocketed after killing two security guards and also a cycle, another official said. Dhurve used to flee with the mobile phone and money of the victims, he said.

