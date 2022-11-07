Teenager Dies after Crane Runs Over Her in Bengaluru’s Whitefield; Locals Protest Against Lack of Footpath

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a girl was run over by a crane on Wednesday while she was walking on a stretch in the city’s Whitefield area.

Noor Fatima, 19, was reportedly walking back to her home from the college when the accident happened. She succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on Friday, the traffic police said. The driver of the crane has been arrested.

Fatima was crushed under the front wheel of the crane driven by Periyaswami, who is said to be the owner of the vehicle, on Kannamangala Road under Whitefield traffic police limits at around 2 pm, officers said.

A CCTV video of the accident soon went viral on social media. In the footage, the girl was seen walking on the left side of the road at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon. The speeding crane - which was on the same road - hit her from behind and she immediately came under the wheels.

The teenager allegedly had to walk on the tarred portion of the road on account of the damage caused by rains on large sections of the narrow stretch.

Fatima was rushed to the nearby Vydehi Hospital and was later shifted to the Manipal Hospital in Whitefield by her father Rehman Khan, 57, a local businessman.

After news of Fatima’s death surfaced, residents of Whitefiled’s Kannamangala area staged a protest on Saturday, demanding justice. They also alleged that lack of footpaths on the main road caused the death of the young student, a Hindustan Times report said.

“The accident of a young woman was caused by the carelessness of a crane driver. Lack of footpaths caused this tragic accident. Improve this before it’s too late. We want Justice," read a banner at the protest.

Earlier in a similar incident, a 50-year-old woman who was commuting on a scooter was run over by a bus when she tried to maneuver a pothole in Rajajinagar in October. She died later at the hospital.

