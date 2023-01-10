Telangana: 4 Held for Portraying Murder of Orphan as Accident to Claim Insurance Money

Telangana Police has arrested four persons for allegedly murdering an orphan and made it look like an accident to claim insurance money. The police cracked the case in one year after the alleged murder took place near Mogiligidda village limits in Farooqnagar mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Revealing the details of the case, Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagadeeshwar Reddy has said that Boda Srikanth of Boda Thanda in Chennaropet of Warangal committed crime in order to spend his life in a luxurious way.

Bhikshapati (34), an orphan, hailing from Medipally of Hyderabad outskirts is working as a driver to Srikanth. Srikanth enrolled himself as Bhikshapati’s only nominee while taking an insurance of Rs 50 lakh on the name of his driver from an insurance company belonged to a bank, the police.

“Later, he purchased a house on the name of Bhikshapathi and enrolled himself as his nominee after taking loan of Rs 52 lakh on the name of his driver from the same bank. Srikanth hatched a plan to eliminate his driver Bhikshapathi in order to claim the insurance benefits. He made Motilal, a police constable, his workers Satish and Sammanna as partners in his murder plan."

Based on the plan made by Motilal, on December 22, 2021, the four took Bhikshapathi in a car and made him to consume liquor. After the car reached the outskirts of Mogiligidda village, they murdered Bhikshapathi by hitting him with hockey sticks. In an attempt to portray the murder as an accident, they placed the dead body on the road and drove the car twice on the body, the police said.

The police, who reached the spot on the next day, had registered a case of suspicious death. They declared it as a murder after receiving the post-mortem report.

On the other hand, the accused initiated their efforts to claim insurance benefits. In the meantime, the police got a clue in the case, when the representatives of the insurance company approached them to get details of the road accident. The police got suspicious when a person, who does not have any relationship with the deceased, has been trying to claim insurance benefits.

The police swung into action and took the custody of the accused with full evidence. The accused were arrested and later sent to remand.

