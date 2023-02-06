Telangana Budget: Minorities, Brahmins & Flagship Schemes in Focus; FM Slams 'Hurdles' by Centre

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao presented a budget of Rs 2,90,396 crore in the state legislative assembly on Monday.

Among the 29 departments, the agriculture and cooperation department was allocated Rs 26,831 crore, while the roads and building department received Rs 22,260 crore. The panchayat raj and rural development department was allocated Rs 31,426 crore and the health, medical and family welfare department received Rs 12,161 crore.

In his speech, the finance minister said: “Despite problems arising out of economic recession and the coronavirus pandemic, Telangana has been successful in withstanding their adverse impacts and emerged as a strong economic power."

He pointed out: “The share of Telangana in GDP improved from 4.1 per cent in 2014-15 to 4.9 per cent in 2020-21. It is a matter of pride that Telangana is contributing 4.9 per cent to GDP though its share in national population is only 2.9 per cent."

Rao said despite the Centre creating hurdles for the state, Telangana continued its growth trajectory. “As compared to the national per capita income, per capita income of Telangana is higher by Rs 1,46,495. This is clearly an indication of the significant development of Telangana," he added.

“NITI Aayog has recommended that a grant of Rs 19,205 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya may be released by the Centre to Telangana. But the central government has not released even one paisa so far."

An amount of Rs 2,200 crore has also been proposed in the budget for the welfare of minorities. “Telangana government treats all religions equally. Without discrimination to any section of the society, the benefits of government programmes are made available to all," Rao said in his speech.

The government of Telangana has also spent Rs 51 crore for the welfare of the Brahmins through Brahmin Samkshema Parishad. Through this Parishad, financial assistance is being made available to poor Brahmins for self-employment. Under Vivekananda Overseas Vidya Pathakam, a scholarship of Rs 20 lakh is being made available to each student.

A few flagship schemes of the Telangana government witnessed greater allotments in the 23-24 budget compared to 22-23. The allotment to Rythu Bandhu scheme increased from Rs 14,800 crore to Rs 15,075 crore. Similarly, Rythu Bima saw a jump from Rs 1,466 crore to Rs 1,589 crore. Rs 600 crore have been set aside for Mission Bhagiratha, the state’s ambitious project of supplying drinking water to all.

