Telangana: ‘Bullet Bandi’ Claim to Fame Man Caught by ACB in Bribery Case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught the ‘Bullettu Bandi’ dance fame Akula Ashok in a bribery case that has created a sensation on social media.

Ashok has been working as a town planning officer in Badangpet Municipal Corporation. He was trapped by the ACB officials based on the complaint given by a businessman Devender Reddy who has been staying in JB Colony of Saroor Nagar in Hyderabad. They recovered Rs 30,000 from him while he was taking the bribe amount from the businessman. An architect named Srinivasa Raju also fell into the trap of the ACB officials who have been working with Ashok. According to the complainant, Ashok has demanded an amount of Rs 30,000 as a bribe to permit building on the plots that Devender Reddy owned.

The ACB officials caught Ashok when he was taking the bribe. They said that they recovered the bribe amount from the table of the Ashok in the municipal office. Akula Ashok and A Srinivasa Raju will be produced at the ACB special court.

Ashok who is an unknown figure two years back become very popular on social media with a video song ‘Bullettu Bandi’ during his wedding time where his wife danced in front of him become viral in 2021. The video of the couple received nearly 20 million views on the YouTube channel where the video was posted so far.

