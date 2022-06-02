CM KCR Kickstarts 8th Telangana Formation Day Celebrations, Centre Organises Event for 1st Time

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao kickstarted the eighth anniversary of Telangana on Thursday by delivering a keynote address at Public Gardens, Hyderabad. KCR completes eight years in office as Chief Minister on Thursday as he took oath on June 2, 2014, the day on which Telangana state came into existence.

Telangana was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh on this day, eight years back, after a massive people’s movement that lasted several decades.

CM KCR released a the eight-year progress report of the state, which said that many as 60.83 lakh farmers in kharif and 63 lakh farmers in rabi season are receiving Rythu Bandhu twice a year at Rs 5,000 per acre since 2018.

The government has so far transferred Rs 50,447 crore into the bank accounts of farmers, the report said.

The Chief Minister will pay tributes at Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gunpark and later unfurl the national flag at Public Gardens and address the state.

CM KCR is likely to respond to the prevailing financial crisis being faced by the state government due to the Centre stopping loans to the state since April, a matter that he has not addressed so far.

After two years of muted celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the day is set to be celebrated grandly this year.

The Centre will for the first time organise Telangana Formation Day celebrations here on Wednesday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the event.

The event will be organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here from 6 pm onwards, a statement from the culture ministry said. As part of the programme, popular singers from Telangana such as Mangli and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing.

The event will also witness performances from the school children of Haryana which is a paired state under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by artists from Kathak Kendra, Delhi will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state, it added.

