Telangana CM Says Yadadri Temple to Reopen on March 28, Donates 1.16 Kg Gold

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced the renovated Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple will be reopened following rituals on March 28, 2022.

Speaking to the media after reviewing temple construction works, the Chief Minister said the Maha Kumbha Samprokshana would be held on a grand scale for reopening of the temple and the invitations will be sent to all major Peethas in the country.

Rao said the Maha Sudarshanayagam will be performed eight days before the Mahakumbha Samprokshana.

“Telangana is a place of spiritual wealth. Yadadri is one of the most famous temples. We have taken up the reconstruction to spread the glory of Yadadri in all directions. The development work was done on the instructions of China Jeeyar Swami. The temple city is built as per international standards," he said.

KCR also said the Vimana Gopuram (structure at the top of the temple) of the Yadadri temple in the style of the Tirumala temple.

“It requires 125 kg of gold. I am expecting many donors will come forward for this noble cause. The first donation to Yadadri will be 1,116 grams (1.116 kg) of gold on behalf of our family. China Jeeyar Swamy will also donate a kilogram gold," KCR said.

The chief minister said that minister Malla Reddy will donate 1 kg, MLA Janardhan Reddy 2 kg. Kaveri Seeds Chairman Bhaskar Rao will donate 2 kg and the Managing Director of Hetero Drugs will donate 5 kgs of gold.

TRS MP Ranjit Reddy, MLCs K Naveen Kumar, Sambipur Raju and MLAs A Gandhi, M Hanmanth Rao, M Krishna Rao, KP Vivekanand announced a kilogram of gold each.

Rao also assured that the houses would be allotted to the temple employees and a colony for journalists.

