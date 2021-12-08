Telangana CM Urges PM Modi to Stop Auction of Coal Blocks in Singareni

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the auction of four coal blocks in the Singareni Collories as proposed by the Union Coal Ministry.

In the backdrop of all the workers unions giving a call for a three-day strike from Thursday opposing the government move to auction four coal blocks in the Singareni, the CM wrote a letter to the PM requesting him to stop the proposal by the Union Coal Ministry.

In his letter, the CM stated that the Singareni Collieries Company is producing 65 million tonnes of coal every year and playing a key role in catering to the needs of thermal power plants in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The CM said that after the bifurcation of the State, the maximum demand for power was 5,661 MW in 2014 in the State and by March 2021, it went up to 13,688 MWs and it is essential to supply coal uninterruptedly for the generation of thermal power.

Based on the Singareni needs, the State government had issued several mining licences, which the Centre is aware of and the Union Coal Ministry also gave its green signal, he added.

The CM urged the PM to instruct the Union Coal Ministry to stop the auction of JBROC-3, Sravanpally OC, Koya Gudem OC-3 and KK-6 UG Block under the Ministry’s Trench 13, as it would adversely impact the needs under Singareni jurisdiction for coal.

He also urged the PM to allocate these blocks to the Singareni Company.

