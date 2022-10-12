Telangana: Drones Out to Capture Scenic Beauty Record Footage of 'Illegal Cockfighting' in Narsapur Forest

Drones used by nature lovers in the forest ranges of Telangana’s Narsapur have revealed illegal cockfighting matches attended by a massive number of residents from surrounding villages. The blood sport is being organised in the dense forests in Medak district.

The Narsapur forest range has a dense tree cover as compared to other forest ranges near Hyderabad. Apart from nature lovers, many others too visit the forests to spend time amidst greenery.

Drones recorded the illegal activity in the forest and have requested the authorities concerned to keep a check on it by increasing police surveillance. Nature lovers are of the opinion that cockfighting in the forests will be a threat to the lives of animals and birds.

Advertisement

The state government has implemented strict measures to curb cockfighting and gambling for money. Hence, organisers and punters have chosen the Narsapur forests as as a venue to host the illegal sport, so as to keep it away from prying eyes.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here