Telangana Fire: 6 Killed as Blaze Engulfs Secunderabad's Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel, Death Toll Likely to Increase

At least six people were killed and several others suffered burns after a major fire broke out at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad following an explosion in an e-bike showroom located on the ground floor of the building.

There were 25 occupants in the hotel when the blaze engulfed the building (which is located close to the Passport Office) on Monday night. Official sources said that the death toll is likely to increase.

It was suspected that either an e-bike or a generator placed in the Ruby Motors showroom exploded leading to the fire, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the flames leapt up the staircase and soon engulfed the cellar, ground, first and second floors of the building. More than the fire, it was the smoke that suffocated the inmates.

(details to follow)

