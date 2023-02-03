Home » News » India » Telangana: Fire Breaks Out at New Secretariat Building in Hyderabad, Inauguration Due on February 17

Telangana: Fire Breaks Out at New Secretariat Building in Hyderabad, Inauguration Due on February 17

Telangana Chief Minister KCR had previously announced plans to inaugurate the new secretariat on February 17

11 fire engines were used to prevent the fire from spreading further (ANI Image)
About two weeks prior to its inauguration, the new Secretariat builing in Telangana’s Hyderabad witnessed a fire on Friday morning, which started during the ongoing woodwork in the premises. Work was underway on the ground floor and a plastic material caught fire, leading to a blaze on the first floor and subsequent heavy smoke from the roof.

A team of fire officials rushed to the spot upon receiving information and brought the fire under control. 11 fire engines were used to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The exact details of the fire are still being investigated. However, police believe that the fire was caused by woodworking. Fortunately, no fatality was reported in the fire incident.

Chief Minister KCR had previously announced plans to inaugurate the new secretariat on February 17.

first published: February 03, 2023, 09:20 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 10:16 IST
