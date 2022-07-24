Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a doctor by profession, came to the rescue of a co-passenger who complained of uneasiness onboard an IndiGo airlines flight during her journey from Delhi to Hyderabad on Friday.

She discharged her duties as a doctor and saved the life of an Additional Director General of Police-rank IPS officer Kripanand Tripathi Ujela who is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with dengue fever, news agency PTI reported.

“Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital," PTI quoted Ujela as saying.

“My heart rate at that time was just 39 when Madam Governor measured it. She advised me to bend forward and helped me relax, which stabilised my breathing," added Ujela, who is currently posted as Additional DGP (Road Safety).

After the flight landed, Ujela was taken directly to a hospital where he was diagnosed with dengue with his platelets count dropping to 14,000.

Expressing gratitude to the Governor, Ujela said, “Had Madam Governor not been on that flight, I could not have made it. She gave me a new life."

Recalling the incident, Soundararajan wrote on Twitter that she responded to a ‘panic call’ from the air-hostess asking if there was a doctor on the plane.

“Got up to rush to the rear to see a passenger looking drowsy sweating profusely C/o indigestion symptoms," she tweeted.

“Made him lie flat Checked vitals With FIRST AID & supportive drugs & assurance there was smile on his face as much as on Co passengers.On arrival he was transported in wheelchair to airport medical booth.Appreciate @IndiGo6E airhostess &staff for timely alert & facilitation," she said in another tweet.

The Governor also gave some suggestions to IndiGo in case of a similar incident in the future. She advised that first aid kit must be kept in a ready to use stage and doctors travelling on board can be noted on travel chart.

“Few suggestions to @IndiGo6E first aid kit must be kept in a ready to use stage & contents verified daily. Doctors travelling on board can be noted on travel chart as in railways for call sos..4 am mid air i was awake to take the call. Your call may go unnoticed in sleepy hours."

Soundararajan, who is also the Governor of Puducherry, expressed hope that IndiGo imparts Cardio pulmonary resuscitations skills (CPR) training to its crews on board to help the sick on flight.

“Hope @IndiGo6E imparts Cardio pulmonary resuscitations skills (CPR) training to its crews on board to help the sick on flight. I advise Even citizens to take a formal CPR training to save others in emergencies."

Referring to Soundararajan as a ‘superhero’, IndiGo said it was an “absolute pleasure" to have her onboard.

“Mr Mudavath, it was our absolute pleasure to have @DrTamilisaiGuv onboard with us. We salute our superheroes and can’t thank them enough for their selfless contribution always," IndiGo tweeted.

