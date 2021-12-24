Telangana Govt Gives Nod to Increase Movie Ticket Prices by Up to Rs 300

The Telangana State government has decided to hike the prices of cinema tickets. While the rise in ticket prices will give a reprieve to the film producers and cinema industry, it will be an added burden for the people to come to the theatres to watch the films after the pandemic.

The government decided to hike the ticket prices to a minimum of Rs 50 and a maximum of Rs 300 in addition to allowing the theatre managements to levy GST and maintenance charges.

The government decision came after an appeal by film producers for a hike to survive. While AC theatres will collect a minimum price of Rs 50 and a maximum of Rs 150 with GST, the multiplex theatres will collect a minimum of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs 250 plus GST. The single theatres with special recliner seats can charge Rs 200 plus GST and multiplexes Rs 300 plus GST.

The government also issued orders permitting to collect Rs 5 in AC theatres and Rs 3 in non-AC theatres towards maintenance charges.

