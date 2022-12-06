Telangana Govt Restores 17th Century Stepwell in Secunderabad, KT Rama Rao Inaugurates Structure

In an attempt to preserve heritage structures in and around the happening city of Hyderabad, the Telangana government restored the 17th-century stepwell at Bansilalpet in Secunderabad. The HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority), GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), Rainwater project, Gandipet Welfare Society (GWS) and several NGOs started the restoration works on August 15, 2021, where 500 metric tonnes of waste was collected from the well and transferred to the waste dumping yards with an expenditure of Rs 10 crore.

The stepwell was restored with its past glory where it was developed as a tourism plaza with a cafeteria, amphitheatre, galleries to display the age-old exhibits which were found during the restoration of the well and a garden that represents the greenery. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the restored steps well on Monday.

The stepwell was constructed with a capacity of 22 lakh litres to provide drinking water to the people during Nizam’s rule. One can get down into the well using steps and get water with a pot or any other vessel. In later days, the well was filled with waste garbage and became out of use.

The officials concerned have said that they found monumental items in the well during the restoration works. They also said that the water can naturally come out in the well up to 50 feet.

Kalpana Ramesh, founder, Rainwater project, has said that one can find water up to 6 feet in the well in the early hours daily. Now the step well has been filled with water up to 53 feet.

Rulers from the Asaf Jahi dynasty have constructed the six-floor-stepwell with steps and pillars to meet the drinking water demand of the people at Secunderabad. There is an arrangement to lift the water using a motor. The stepwell was restored last time in 1933.

The authorities concerned are of the view that the restored and beautified stepwell will become one of the tourist attractions in the twin cities soon.

