Telangana Govt Urges Centre to Release Funds Worth Rs 900 Crore for Development of Backward Districts

The Telangana Government on Saturday appealed to the Centre to immediately release funds and grants to the state which has been pending for some time. In a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister Harish Rao urged her to release Rs 900 cr funds immediately towards the development of backward districts under the Bifurcation Act under 94 (2) section.

Stating that the Centre is yet to release the pending funds Harish Rao asked to release Rs 495.20 cr under central sponsored schemes given by fault to Andhra Pradesh state. Harish said that the centre never stopped the funds recommended by the finance commissions and should take necessary steps and urged the release of Rs 210 cr under IGST to the state.

As per 15th finance commission recommendations, the Centre should release Rs 723 cr special grant to cover the loss comparing 2020-21 to 2019-20 financial years to the state. The Centre should release these funds to the state without rejecting the same.

He also urged Nirmala to release Rs 723 cr to the state as per GST norms and sought extension of the same for next five years from 2021-22 financial years. He said that the state government submitted necessary details in this regard to get funds for local bodies which the Centre rejected earlier. He urged the Centre to take measures to release Rs 817.61 cr towards local bodies’ development as recommended by the 14th finance commission. The minister also sought the Centre to release Rs 24,205 cr recommended by Niti Ayog towards Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya programs in the state.

Harish exuded confidence that Nirmala would instruct the officials concerned to take steps and release the grants and funds to the state which completed formalities of submitting the details.

