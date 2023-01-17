Telangana: Harassed by Husband, in-Laws, Woman Jumps off 22 Floors of Her Building

A 36-year-old married woman died by jumping from the 22nd floor of a building after she failed to convince her husband and parents-in-law to take care of her seven-year-old mentally-challenged son in Telangana.

The incident took place under Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s parents, police have registered a case against her husband, in-laws, her husband’s sister and her sister’s husband.

Circle Inspector B Kishan Kumar said that Sridhar, a software employee and a native of Samarlakota in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh married Rama Venkata Lakshmi Ganapathu Swathi of Sarpavaram of the same village in 2013. The couple had been staying at Manjeera Majestic Homes under the KPHB Colony Police Station limits. Their son has a mental illness, who is seven-year-old now.

Swathi’s husband Sridhar and his parents have been putting pressure upon her to send the boy to one of the orphanages in the city. They started harassing her after Swathi rejected their proposal.

Swathi took financial help from her parents to provide treatment for her son. This was not accepted to Swathi’s husband’s family. Not being able to deal with all this allegedly triggered her to take this step, the police added.

Swathi reached the 23rd floor of the building at 9.30 pm on Sunday, from where she came down to the 22nd floor and jumped off. She was reported dead immediately after she fell into the corridor of the first floor of the building.

“Swathi gave birth to a baby boy after three years of her marriage. The baby boy is a mentally-challenged and my brother-in-law Sridhar and his parents didn’t come to see the boy for three years. They put pressure on Swathi to leave her son somewhere else and give birth to another baby. In this background, a case was filed against him (Sridhar), “Swathi’s brother Hemanth said.

“The police called him and he assured them that he will take off the mentally-challenged boy and my sister (Swathi) without giving any trouble to them in future. When I made a phone call to my sister to extend festival greetings to her on Sunday her phone turned off. Later, Sridhar called and informed us that my sister received injuries. After reaching here we saw her dead body", with a tearful of eyes," Hemanth added.

