Telangana HC Raps Police in Mariamma Death Case, Transfers Case to CBI

Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered that CBI will probe the death case of Mariamma in Addagudur police station in Yadadri district. Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Rajasekhar Reddy slammed the police after hearing the case and the court rapped the officials for beating the woman to death as per the second post mortem report.

The constitutional bench has expressed displeasure at the police officials for hitting the woman to death and sought to know whether any criminal action was taken.

The counsel informed that compensation has been paid to kin of Mariamma and an SI has been removed for involvement in the incident. The Court expressed shock and dismay saying that the family will not get back the life of the deceased by giving compensation.

Advertisement

The court hit out at the counsel for informing that the woman died due to health problems, while the second post mortem report showed that she lost her life after sustaining multiple injuries.

The court ruled to give case details to assistant solicitor general and posted the case to November 22. The HC also instructed CBI SP and officials from the Centre to attend the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.