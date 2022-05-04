Telangana: Heavy Rains Bring Respite from Heat, Locals Enjoy Boat Rides on Submerged Streets | WATCH

As heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Wednesday, the residents got some respite from the sweltering heat. The heavy downpour was witnessed at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and other districts, the weather department said in its Daily Weather Report of Telangana.

Rains occurred at many places over the state early this morning, the Met Centre of IMD said, adding that Luxettipet in Mancherial district received nine cms of rainfall, followed by Dharmapuri in Jagtial district with eight cms of rain.

As several areas got waterlogged due to heavy rainfall, people were seen using inflatable rubber boats in Hyderabad city. In a video shared by news agency ANI, children were seen enjoying a boat ride in a waterlogged street.

In Hyderabad, waterlogging and inundation were reported from several localities, including Amberpet, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, and the old city. Trees were uprooted in some places. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on the job to clear stagnated water and fallen trees.

“I spoke to @arvindkumar_ias @ZC_Charminar @CPHydCity to send emergency teams in Yathrab Nagar (dhobi ghat) ,Talab KATTA area behind Owaisi School & Mecca Colony KalaPathar as these areas are inundated," AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.

On the other hand, the rainfall has also caused misery to the farmers of Jagtial, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and other districts as it soaked the harvest ready paddy on the fields and harvested stock kept at market yards.

The temperature has been hovering above 40 degrees Celsius in Telangana during the ongoing summer.

(with inputs from PTI)

