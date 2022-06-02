Telangana Hospital Give New Lease of Life to Newborn Free of Cost

In a first of its kind, the doctors at Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital of Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad in Telangana gave new lease of life to a neonatal with low weight by treating the baby for 112 days.

Rubi Devi from Medchal was admitted to the ESI hospital during her 18-week-pregnancy. Earlier she faced abortions seven times. During her 8th time pregnancy also she experienced so many health problems. A team of doctors under the supervision of Gynaecology department head Dr Aparajitha D’souza took special care of the pregnant lady. She gave early birth to a baby girl during the 27th week of her pregnancy. The neonatal is weighed 710 grams which is considered underweight. The baby also doesn’t have full growth.

The neonatal was kept in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Doctors from Paediatric Department Dr Kodandapani and Dr G Subramanyam provided special treatment to the baby girl for 112 days when the child reached a weight of 1.95 kilograms.

Advertisement

The grown-up baby was handed over to the mother. When contacted the couple Vinod Kumar and Rubi Devi said that the doctors at a private hospital informed them that it costs Rs 20 lakh to give life to the baby and the doctors at the ESI hospital saved the baby free of cost.​

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.