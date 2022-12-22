Telangana: KT Rama Rao Says Centre Asking Back For Rs 151 Cr Spent on MGNREGS 'Vengeful'

Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao termed the Central government’s action asking to return ₹151 crore spent on the construction of dry platforms as vengeful and said that the construction of agri-produce drying platforms under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) benefits farmers.

He gave a call for protest at all district headquarters on Friday against the Centre’s malicious and misinformation campaign about the implementation of the employment scheme in Telangana.

KTR reminded that the Centre has allowed States with coastlines to build fish drying platforms under the MGNREGA and he lamented that the Centre did not heed Telangana’s request despite bringing this to its notice.

KTR stated that the Central government served a notice asking to return ₹151 crore. He said that the Centre is spreading misinformation by stating that the construction of the drying platforms is the diversion of MGNREGS funds.

The Minister mentioned that the Central government is bent on maligning and conspiring against the Telangana government without considering the benefits such works accrue to farmers.

KTR said that multiple requests sent by the Telangana government and BRS to the Centre on integrating agriculture and allied activities with the MGNREGS were not considered favourably.

He said that at a time when employment opportunities have come down after the covid and the rural economy is in crisis, the Centre reduced funds allotted to the MGNREGS and imposed various rules. With this, he said, the Narendra Modi-led government prevented the construction of 79,000 more drying platforms with ₹750 crores by Telangana.

Rao also questioned what is wrong if the scheme benefits farmers, KTR reiterated the demand to include agriculture and allied work in the scheme. He said that this will be of help to farmers as the hike in prices of fertilizers and fuel has increased the investment cost in farming.

He said that with pioneering schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and round-the-clock free power, Telangana is a role model to the country in the agriculture sector. He alleged that the Modi-led Central government is attributing ill intentions to the State Government’s efforts to further strengthen the sector.

KT Rama Rao gave a call to all leaders and members of the party to stage protests at district headquarters against the Centre’s discriminatory attitude towards Telangana.

