Karnataka, Telangana LIVE: PM Modi to Inaugurate Helicopter Factory in Tumakuru, Telangana Budget 2023 to be Presented Today

Karnataka, Telangana LIVE: Karnataka and Telangana, two key southern states of India will witness important happenings on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the country’s largest helicopter-manufacturing facility in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, and the Telangana state Budget 2023-24 will be presented.

The greenfield helicopter production facility is a state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It will initially produce light utility helicopters (LUHs) and will subsequently build into a one-stop solution for the country’s chopper requirements.

The Telangana cabinet on Sunday approved the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is likely to be presented in the state legislative assembly on February 6, The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao here before he left for BRS party meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra.

The Assembly session began on February 3 with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address in a joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council.

During his Karnataka visit, PM Modi will also inaugurate the ‘India Energy Week 2023’ in Bengaluru, and launch the E20 fuel, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol. He will also lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives during the visit.

This will be Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound state in less than a month. He had visited Hubballi on January 12 where he inaugurated a national youth festival and staged a massive roadshow.

Later on January 19, he was in Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts where he sought to woo voters by showcasing development and social welfare programmes thereby giving the ruling BJP a launchpad in the run-up to the Assembly elections due by April-May.

The India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru will be held from February 6-8 and is aimed to showcase the country’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse, a PTI report said.

The event is expected to bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents, an official release said.

Read all the Latest India News here