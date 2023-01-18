Telangana Man Held for Burning Someone Else Alive to Fake His Death for Insurance Claim After Online Betting Loss

Telangana Police arrested a senior assistant at the secretariat who planned to claim insurance benefits by faking death. According to the police, Pathloth Dharma, a native of Bheemla Thanda in Telangana’s Medak district, has been working as a senior assistant at the secretariat and living with his family in Hyderabad’s Kukatapally.

He took loans after suffering huge losses in online betting. He hatched a plan to clear the dues, police said, adding that he thought of getting insurance benefits of Rs 7 crore after creating a scene of him being burnt alive in a car accident so that he can clear the loan dues with the insurance amount. He, in fact, burnt another person alive in his car and fled to Pune in Maharashtra.

Police found a fully burnt car on the outskirts of Venkatapur village on January 9. They also found a body in the vehicle. Pathloth Dharma’s wife Neela claimed the body of her husband after she found clothes of Dharma in the car. The police asserted the same and filed a case based on a complaint registered by Neela.

But the Police suspected the case after they found a petrol can beside the burnt car and found it was not an accident. They seized the mobile phones of Dharma’s wife Neela and his relatives and checked the call list.

At the same time, the police also tracked the whereabouts of Dharma’s nephew and found him frequently at the spot where the car was burnt suspiciously. The investigation of the police became easier after Neela’s mobile phone received a message from her husband Dharma.

In that message, he asked his wife to take the death certificate from the officials concerned and clear all loan dues after receiving an insurance benefit of Rs. 7 crore.

As the police already seized the mobile phone of Neela, they read the message sent by Dharma and confirmed that he is alive. Based on the message, the police tracked him down to Pune in Maharashtra and arrested him. It is learnt that Dharma killed his driver and kept the body in his car.

“Generally, the insurance companies will insure a person based on their age and up to 15 to 20 times their annual income. But here in this incident, Dharma may have insured himself in the different insurance companies. The insurance companies will not do detailed scrutiny at the time of insurance but definitely do at claims. He would not aware of it." A leading insurance company’s Development Officer told News18.

Medak Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini has confirmed the arrest of Dharma and said that they were investigating the case.

