Telangana Offers Rs 50,000 Compensation to Kin of Those Who Died of Covid-19

Telangana government announced Rs 50000 compensation to the kins of Covid-19 diseased within one month on submitting details.

In its orders, the State government directed the collectors to take applications online with Aadhar, bank account and other death certificate details and give compensation. The government said that the kin of covid-19 victims will get compensation from its state relief fund.

The government instructed the people to apply online with Aadhar, bank and other details of corona deaths and get compensation from the state relief fund. The collectors will take the applications and conduct scrutiny before giving a nod to transfer Rs 50,000 to respective bank accounts.

The collectors were told to transfer the amount to the bank accounts of kin of corona victims, the orders said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.