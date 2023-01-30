Telangana police arrested a person who cheated a diamond merchant from Surat with fake diamonds and stole the original ones from him by diverting his attention.

According to the Afjalgunj Police in Hyderabad, Telangana, Mohammad Ruhullah is a native of Alipura under Machenahalli Police Station limits of Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka. He stopped doing the diamond business after facing losses. He hatched a plan to earn money illegally. He searched for diamond merchants on the IndiaMart website and approached a diamond merchant Vivek Jatin from Surat. He informed Vivek that he had a diamond jewellery shop in Hyderabad and wanted to order huge quantities of diamonds to place an order for diamonds in huge quantities.

As Vivek Jatin already received many orders from Hyderabad, he also took Mohammad Ruhullah’s order and came to Hyderabad along with his brother. The duo checked into a lodge and informed Ruhullah about their arrival to the city. Ruhullah reached the lodge and saw a package of diamonds shown by the Surat diamond merchant. Ruhulla informed them he will get the money to purchase the diamonds and advised them to call him after closing the orders in the city and he left the place.

Later, Ruhullah prepared a packet of fake diamonds resembling the packet shown to him by Vivek Jatin. He called him and asked the diamond merchant to Ambika Lodge in Afjalgunj. Vivek Jatin sent his younger brother along with a diamond packet to Ambika Lodge. Ruhulluh made him involved in a deep conversation and called a waiter and asked him for a pen. When the diamond merchant Vivek Jatin’s brother looked at the waiter, Ruhullah replaced the original diamond packet kept on the table with the fake one within a few seconds. Later, he left the place by saying that he would inform them once the money was arranged. Ruhullah then went to Karnataka.

The younger brother found the fake diamonds in the packet after he checked it at Secunderabad Railway Station when he was about to return to Surat. He informed the same to his brother and lodged a complaint with Afjalgunj Police. The police swung into action and seized the CCTV footage along with the Voter ID and money purse of the accused. Based on the seized ones, a special police team went to Ruhullah’s native place and arrested him.

