Telangana Police Busts Gang of Fake Babas, Seven Held in Rs 37.71 Lakh Fraud Case

A joint operation by the Special Operation Team (SOT) in Telangana has arrested seven members of the 11-member-interstate fake babas gang who has been duping gullible people by cashing their weaknesses and faiths.

Along with DCPs of SOT Narayana Reddy, Muralidhar and ACP Venkanna Naik Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat revealed the details of the crime done by the gang at a press conference held at Bhongir on Tuesday.

Kodal Reddy (53), a native of Ramakrishnapuram in Yadadri-Bhongir district, has been doing business along with farming. He fell from his two-wheeler while returning from the field when he lost control of the vehicle after a snake all of a sudden came in front of the bike on November 29, 2020. He received injuries on his hands. After treatment, he got busy with his routine.

But on December 12, two sadhus came to his transport office and introduced themselves as Sanjunath and Ghorakhnath from Sirohi district in Rajasthan seeking alms. After seeing the marks of injuries on his hands, they enquired about it. They introduced themselves as sadhus and agoras who have supernatural powers. They misguided Kondal Reddy by saying that the accident occurred due to sarpa dosha.

The duo also threatened him with the death of his family members if he failed to perform special pujas to remove the ill effects of sarpa dosha at the earliest. In fear, Kondal Reddy agreed to perform the puja. On the pretext of puja materials, the fake babas collected Rs 41,000 from him and performed the puja at his home at night time and left the place.

After one month, the duo made a phone call to Kondal Reddy and threatened him that the ill effects of the sarpa dosha were not removed. They told him that they brought an idol of the snake goddess from the sadhus in the Himalayas and also collected Rs 10 lakh from him by saying that Naga Sadhu will come to his hometown and perform the puja. They collected a total amount of Rs 37.71 lakh from him through various methods. Suspecting that he was cheated, Reddy complained to the Bhongir police.

The town police along with the SOT cops flung into action and arrested the accused Ramnath (40), Jonnath (33), Govindnath (25), Arjunnath (22), Punaram (37), Vasna Ram (22) and Prakash Jota (27), who came to collect the money at Ghatkesar on July 4. The police confiscated Rs 8.30 lakh in cash from the seven accused along with 12 phones, rudraksha malas, kamandalam and a money counting machine.

The special police teams were formed to nab the main accused in the case including Sanjunath, Gorakhnath, Prakash Prajapathi alias Mamaji and Ramesh Prajapathi.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat has said that the interstate fake babas gang duped many gullible people in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other states.

