The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd, TSGENCO, is all set to earn Rs 485 crore as income by selling outdated and unused old power generation units at Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) as scrap in Bhadadri Kothagudem district, Telangana.

In order to meet the industrial and household needs, the then government constructed the first thermal power station with 60 MW capacity at Palvancha on September 4, 1966. The plant was constructed at a cost of Rs 59.29 crore and Japan extended technical assistance.

Later Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) constructed the B and C Units. The first four plants were constructed with sub-critical technology. The three plants had been called Operations and Maintenance (O & M). With the older technology, the production capacity and pollution are less. Production stopped from the old plants gradually. Between February 2019 and March 2020 the production form A, B and C units were stopped.

With this the turbine transformers, conveyor belts and other machinery became useless and the TSGENCO decided to sell them as scrap and another public sector unit MACC swung into action.

It assessed the value of spare parts made of iron and copper and called for tenders to purchase them as scrap. The Mumbai-based HR Commercials won the bid among five companies after being quoted to purchase old three plants at the KTPS as scrap at Rs.485 crore.

In this scenario, the ‘A’ plant will be totally removed in the first phase and HR Commercials has swung into action to do this by paying Rs.144 crore. The works were launched last month and the process of removing the conveyor belt, which transports coal into the plant, came to the final stage. The conveyor belt line has turned into pieces with large cutting machines.

The metals like copper and iron have been segregated from the unused power plants after stopping the power supply. The scrap has been shifted by lorries. The works related to the removal of the ‘A’ plant will continue till June. Later remaining B and C plants will be removed subsequently.

Later cooling towers and chimneys have to be removed. According to the agreement, the three old plants should be removed in three years and the clean land at an extent of 400 acres should be handed over to the TSGENCO without any delay.

