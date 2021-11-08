Telangana Reserves 30% of New Liquor Shops to Gouds, SCs and STs

After the direction from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana government finally decided to offer 756 new liquor shops to three reserved categories of Gouds, SCs and STs. Since the new liquor policy will be effective from December 1, it will conduct draws to allocate the shops in the presence of collectors and other officials concerned.

As per the directive, the excise officials finalised the 756 shops for three categories as 404 new shops will be coming up totaling 2,216 in the State.

The officials informed that they will receive applications for allocation of the liquor shops till November 18 and finalise the allocations on November 20. The government will offer reservations of 10 per cent to the SCs, 5 per cent to STs and 15 per cent to Goudas to get liquor shops.

The officials said that a total of 756 shops will be given to the reserved categories including 363 shops to Gouds, 262 for SCs and 131 for ST categories respectively. The officials informed that while 756 shops allotted to these categories and 1,864 will be in the open category.

The district collectors will monitor the allocations of the liquor shops with concerned officials.

