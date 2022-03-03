Telangana Sees 164 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Thursday saw 164 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative positives to 7,89,401. However, no fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,111.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of 61 cases, followed by 13 in Medchal Malkajgiri district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today. A total of 385 people recovered from the infection today, taking the overall recoveries till date to 7,82,904.

The active cases stood at 2,386, the bulletin said. As many as 31,303 samples were tested today and the total number examined to date was 3.36 crore. The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate was 99.18 per cent.

